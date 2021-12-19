National Bank Financial Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.65.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.