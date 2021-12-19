National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.70.

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

