National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. National Western Life Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of National Western Life Group worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $213.00 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $774.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average of $220.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

