Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,020.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Neblio has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $352,020.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001951 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,784,241 coins and its circulating supply is 18,456,646 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

