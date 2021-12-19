Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $34,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
