Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 21.5% in November

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 227,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 203,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,664. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $756.00 million, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 3,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 195,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Neenah by 1,245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

