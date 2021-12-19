Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 2,319,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,235.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTOIF remained flat at $$49.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

