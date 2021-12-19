Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $228,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.