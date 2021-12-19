Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NBW opened at $13.79 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,311 shares of company stock worth $88,473 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

