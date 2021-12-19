Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Kevin C. Oboyle Acquires 2,400 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVRO stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

