New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

