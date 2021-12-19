New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,622 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.