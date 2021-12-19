New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 109.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $217,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.04 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.