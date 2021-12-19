New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $47.17 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

