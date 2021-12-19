New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

VNT stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

