New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 283 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Arcosa worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arcosa by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 52.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 11.3% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

