New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Integer by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Integer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.