Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 5.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.