NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after buying an additional 444,777 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.