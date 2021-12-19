Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 241762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.