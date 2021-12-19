Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.4 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
About Nine Dragons Paper
