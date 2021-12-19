Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.4 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

