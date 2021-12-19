Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

