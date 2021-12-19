nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $179,257.14 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80.
NASDAQ LASR opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $46.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
