nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $179,257.14 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ran Bareket sold 336 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $9,213.12.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

