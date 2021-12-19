Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 397.0 days.

Shares of NMEHF stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Nomura Real Estate has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura Real Estate in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

