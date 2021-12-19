North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 18,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

