Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NOVC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 285,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,604. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.