NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,394 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.80 and a 200-day moving average of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

