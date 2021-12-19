NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NXPI stock opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

