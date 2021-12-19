O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of OI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

