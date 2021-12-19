Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.19 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $915.58 million and approximately $85.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

