Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 2,727,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

