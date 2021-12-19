OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 34.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 536,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

