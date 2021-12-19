ODUWA Price Up 107.1% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 107.1% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $13,349.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,137.06 or 0.99557096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00907224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

