Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,987 shares of company stock worth $1,047,301 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,617. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $387.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.47.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

