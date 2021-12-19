Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 3,381.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,453 shares of company stock worth $27,306,050 over the last quarter.

OLO stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

