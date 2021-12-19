Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

