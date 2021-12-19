ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

