Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OPHLF opened at $25.04 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

