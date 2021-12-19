OpenOcean Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $40.53 million and $1.85 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.87 or 0.08258345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.54 or 0.99982897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

