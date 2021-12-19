Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $221.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

