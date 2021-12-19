Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.36

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 18304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

