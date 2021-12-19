Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

