Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $115.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,810 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

