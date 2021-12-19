Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 148 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

