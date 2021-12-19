Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

