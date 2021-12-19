Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.