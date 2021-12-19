Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

