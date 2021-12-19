Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOCO. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

