Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,201 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.