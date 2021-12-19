Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at $2,346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. CureVac has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $133.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

